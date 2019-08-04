Delivery boy stabbed to death in Mumbai’s Vikhroli; cops on lookout for culprits

A 22-year-old man, who worked as a delivery boy at a hotel, was murdered by unidentified assailants in Mumbai on Saturday night. According to news agency ANI, the incident occurred in Vikhroli area at around 10.15 pm on Saturday.

He was reportedly returning after completing a delivery when he was stabbed to death. Police suspect that two persons were involved in the killing.

ANI quoted Mumbai Police official as saying that a sharp weapon was used to kill the delivery boy. “According to the information we have, he was killed by two people with a sharp weapon following an argument,” said the police official.

A case has been registered and the police are on lookout for the culprits.