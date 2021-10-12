Drugs case: NCB officials meet Mumbai Police officials, allege being followed by cops

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Monday met senior officials of Mumbai Police and complained to them about being followed by cops in the past few days. The NCB officials refused to divulge more information about it as the matter is `sensitive`, they said.

Earlier on Saturday, Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had alleged that there exists a connection between the Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai unit and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

Malik also questioned that on whose directions did the NCB release those three people when a total of 11 people were detained after the cruise ship raid.

Refuting Malik`s allegations, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said that the anti-drug agency is an independent entity and its activities have no connections with BJP.

"NCB is an independent body. It has no connections with BJP. When it comes to its activities and functioning, political parties are completely unrelated and irrelevant. Malik is deliberately making false allegations against the BJP. NCB is doing its work correctly," Athawale said.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on a cruise ship that was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

The narcotics control agency on Saturday arrested a drug peddler following questioning in the drugs-on-cruise case, taking the number of total arrests in the case to 19.

