Fire breaks out at a residential building in Mumbai, all trapped persons rescued

A level-3 fire broke out at a residential building near Dreamland Cinema, Charni road, in Mumbai on Sunday morning.

Mumbai: Rescue operations underway after level-3 fire breaks out at a residential building near Dreamland Cinema, Charni road. Fire tenders rushed to the spot. All trapped people have been rescued. https://t.co/nOgMafLcdF pic.twitter.com/dm1Gurds5z — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2019

ANI reported that fire tenders have reached the spot and fire fighting operations are on. The cause of the fire is not known yet. All trapped people have been rescued.

(This is a developing story)