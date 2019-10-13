close

Mumbai

Fire breaks out at a residential building in Mumbai, all trapped persons rescued

Fire breaks out at a residential building in Mumbai, all trapped persons rescued
Pic courtesy: ANI

A level-3 fire broke out at a residential building near Dreamland Cinema, Charni road, in Mumbai on Sunday morning.

ANI reported that fire tenders have reached the spot and fire fighting operations are on. The cause of the fire is not known yet. All trapped people have been rescued.

(This is a developing story)

Girl killed after portion of building collapses in Mumbai's Khar

