Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Crawford Market

A fire broke out in Mumbai's Crawford Market on Monday morning. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately to bring the blaze under control.

News agency ANI reported that the fire broke out before opening hours in the otherwise busy market which minimised the risk to life. It is suspected, however, that a large number of goods may have been destroyed in the part of the building here where the fire broke out.

Located in south Mumbai, this is a favourite shopping destination for locals and is the city's largest wholesale market.

(This is a breaking news story and more details would be added as and when available)