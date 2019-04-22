close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Crawford Market

Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Crawford Market

The fire broke out before opening hours in the busy market which minimised the risk to life. 

Fire breaks out in Mumbai&#039;s Crawford Market
ANI Photo

A fire broke out in Mumbai's Crawford Market on Monday morning. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately to bring the blaze under control.

News agency ANI reported that the fire broke out before opening hours in the otherwise busy market which minimised the risk to life. It is suspected, however, that a large number of goods may have been destroyed in the part of the building here where the fire broke out.

Located in south Mumbai, this is a favourite shopping destination for locals and is the city's largest wholesale market.

(This is a breaking news story and more details would be added as and when available)

 

Tags:
Crawford MarketMumbai fire
Next
Story

Mumbai: Portion of slab of under-construction building collapses in Nagpada; 2-3 feared trapped

Must Watch

PT11M33S

Suspense on Priyanka's nomination from Varanasi, or Surprise of Congress?