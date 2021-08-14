हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai court

Forced sex in marriage can't be called illegal, says Mumbai Court

The case pertains to the couple who got married in November 2020 following which the woman had complained that her husband had started having sex with her against her will. She also reportedly suffered paralysis due to this. 

Forced sex in marriage can&#039;t be called illegal, says Mumbai Court
Representational Image

New Delhi: A Mumbai court on Friday (August 13, 2021) observed that forced sex in a marriage can't be called illegal. While hearing the grievance of a woman who reportedly suffered paralysis due to forcible sex by her husband, Mumbai Additional Sessions judge Sanjashree J Gharat said that the man cannot be held responsible for the same. 

"It is very unfortunate that the young girl suffered paralysis. However, the applicants (husband and family) cannot be held responsible for the same. Looking into the nature of allegations made against the applicants, custodial interrogation is not required. The applicants are ready to cooperate during the course of the investigation," the session court's order read. 

ALSO READ | Marital rape a valid ground for divorce: Kerala HC while ruling in favour of woman who was allegedly forced to have sex even when bedridden
 

The case pertains to the couple who got married in November 2020 following which the woman had complained that her husband had started having sex with her against her will. She also reportedly alleged that she had suffered paralysis below her waist due to this. 

In her complaint, the woman also stated that her in-laws had put restrictions on her, taunted, abused and had also demanded dowry. However, the husband and his family refuted the allegations and had claimed protection from arrest. 

ALSO READ | 'Rape only lasted 11 mins': Swiss protest court ruling after judge reduces rapist's sentence
 

