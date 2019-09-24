close

Mumbai

Girl killed after portion of building collapses in Mumbai's Khar

10-year-old Mahi Motvani was rescued from under the debris by a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Girl killed after portion of building collapses in Mumbai&#039;s Khar
Pic courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: A 10-year-old girl died after a portion of a five-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Khar on Tuesday. The girl named Mahi Motvani got trapped under the debris after a part of a staircase of the residential building, located near Khar Gymkhana, collapsed like a pack of cards. Motvani was rescued from under the debris by a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that two watchmen and one child were feared trapped in the debris of the collapsed staircase of the 5-storey building. The staircase of Pooja building at 17th Road at Khar West collapsed at around 1 pm and teams of fire brigade, police, ambulance service were rushed to spot to carry out the rescue operations. The reason behind what led to the collapse is still unknown.

