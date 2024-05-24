"Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide Season 13 Grand Finale: Empowering Diversity & Celebrating Global Talent!"

Ajman, UAE, May 23, 2024 - The Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide Season 13 Grand Finale concluded with resounding success, showcasing a global celebration of women's empowerment and diversity. Hosted at the prestigious Ajman Hotel, UAE, on May 9th, 2024, the event marked a significant milestone in the pageant's illustrious history.

Attended by luminaries from the entertainment industry and esteemed professionals, the grand finale was chaired by Mr. Bharat K Bhramar. The distinguished panel of judges, including Sylvie Rodgers, Tisca Chopra, and Reshma Vipin Nambiar, witnessed an array of remarkable talents. Under the expert choreography of Alison A Woodham and styling by Anjali Sahani, the event exuded grace and empowerment.

Mousoumi Sinha Dutta, a finance and supply chain professional from Kolkata residing in Amsterdam, emerged as the coveted winner, epitomizing the essence of the pageant. Noteworthy elemental champions included Dr. Reshma Prakash (Water), Dhanya Prasanna Ayer (Air), Ruchika Chauhan (Fire), Bhumika Tyagi (Space), and Mousumi Sinha Dutta (Earth).

Country-wise winners hailed from diverse backgrounds

- India: Sanskriti Jayaswal (Winner), Mehak Aggarwal (First Runner Up), Megha Soin (Second Runner Up)

- Canada: Ruchika Chauhan (Winner), Gargi Kapoor (First Runner Up), Simerjit K Dhillon (Second Runner Up)

* South Africa: Natasha Mohunlal (Winner), Archana Sridhar (First Runner Up)

- Asia: Dr. Reshma Prakash (Winner), Priyanka Tahalani (First Runner Up), Rani Srikantachari (Second Runner Up)

- UK: Ruchiie Sehdev (Winner), Aashika Naresh Damodar (First Runner Up), Sheetal Dabas (Second Runner Up)

- Netherlands: Mousumi Sinha Dutta (Winner), Kashika Tongaria Khorwal (First Runner Up), Bidisha Banerjee (Second Runner Up)

Beyond main titles, several subtitle winners were recognized for their exceptional achievements across various categories.



The grand finale, featuring 104 contestants from 19 countries, symbolized the pageant's commitment to showcasing global talent and fostering women's empowerment. Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide serves as a dedicated platform for married women, empowering them to pursue their dreams and make a positive impact.

Mr. Bharat K Bhramar expressed pride in the pageant's journey, emphasizing its mission to empower married women and inspire them to excel. The success of Season 13 reaffirms the pageant's commitment to diversity, talent, and beauty with a purpose.

Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide is renowned for its dedication to women's empowerment, excellence, and diversity, offering a global platform for married women to shine and make a difference in society.