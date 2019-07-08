Heavy rain takes toll on operations at Mumbai airport, several flights delayed

Incessant rain in Mumbai since early morning hours on Monday has severely affected operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

While operations were halted briefly on Sunday night, continuing rains resulted in fluctuating visibility on Monday morning. At the time of filing this report, no flights had been cancelled but several flights - both arriving and flying out of Mumbai - were delayed.

Airport authorities told news agency ANI that visibility has been fluctuating since 9.30 am and that this has caused delays. It is also reported that three flight diversions took place in the morning hours at the airport.

Mumbai has received heavy rainfall over the past few days and more is in store for most of this week. The Met department has predicted continues rainfall on Monday while showers could intensify over Tuesday and Wednesday. Several localities in low-lying areas have reported waterlogging while local train services were affected last week due to the monsoon showers.