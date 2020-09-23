Heavy rainfall lashes Mumbai, public transport services hit; BMC declares holiday

Mumbai: Heavy overnight rainfall lashed the Mumbai city causing waterlogging in many parts of the metropolis on Wednesday, prompting disruption of road and rail traffic. Rains across the island city and the western suburbs picked up late on Tuesday evening. There were intense spells across Mumbai for a few hours overnight.

On Wednesday morning, public transport services were hit and normal life affected in the financial capital due to heavy downpour and waterlogging.

Mumbai’s civic body - Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation – declared a holiday for all private and govt establishments, except emergency services, after severe waterlogging and heavy rainfall in many parts of the city.

The BMC Commissioner also appealed to the public to come out of their homes only if necessary.

Several streets and low-lying areas were waterlogged due to overnight rains, and the road traffic was also badly hit, a civic official said. Some vehicles broke down in the water, affecting the traffic movement, an official said.

A Central Railway spokesperson said suburban services were suspended at 5 am on Wednesday following heavy rains along the tracks.

"Due to heavy rain and waterlogging in Sion-Kurla and Chunabhatti-Kurla, traffic has been suspended on CSMT-Thane and CSMT-Vashi sections for safety reasons," he said.

Special shuttle services are being run between Thane- Kasara, Thane-Karjat and Vashi-Panvel stations, while several long-distance trains have been rescheduled, he said.

The Western Railway also said its suburban train service has been suspended due to heavy rain and waterlogging between Churchgate-Andheri stations.

"Suburban locals service is running normally between Andheri and Virar," it tweeted.

Suburban trains, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, are being operated for essential services employees due to the COVID-19 outbreak and common citizens are not authorised to travel in them as of now.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert with a forecast of heavy rainfall at some places in Mumbai and Thane during the day. According to K S Hosalikar, deputy director-general of IMD, 122.2 mm rain was recorded at Colaba and 273.6 mm at Santacruz till 5.30 am.

A civic official said the public bus service of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has also been hit due to waterlogged streets, and traffic diverted at several locations.