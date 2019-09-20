Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai and suburbs, waterlogging across city

Mumbai: Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and its suburbs on Friday morning (September 20), causing several waterlogging in several parts. A high tide with waves reaching waves 3.67 meters is expected at 3 pm.

All local trains are running on schedule and no traffic snarls have been reported from Mumbai roads so far. The state government has not announced any closure of schools, colleges and other institution so far.

Warning Mumbaikars, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tweeted, “Intermittent rain or shower with possibility of heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places in city and suburbs.”

Weather Forecast by I.M.D @ 08:00 - INTERMITTENT RAIN OR SHOWER WITH POSSIBILITY OF HEAVY TO VERY HEAVY FALLS AT ISOLATED PLACES IN CITY AND SUBURBS.#Monsoon2019 #MCGMUpdates #MumbaiRains #SafeMonsoon pic.twitter.com/0akRWQTqlK — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 20, 2019

The city came to a grinding halt on Thursday (September 19) with all schools and junior colleges closed after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alert and 'an 'extremely heavy rainfall'' warning.



Several parts of Maharasthra received fresh rainfall in the last three days. The India Meteorological Department has predicted a wet week for the region. “Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra during 20-21st Sept (with probable isolated extremely heavy falls over north Konkan on 20th Sept). Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are also likely over Gujarat during 20th-22nd September with isolated extremely heavy falls over Saurashtra on 21st and 22nd September,” said the weather department.