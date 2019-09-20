close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai Rains

Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai and suburbs, waterlogging across city

All local trains are running on schedule and no traffic snarls have been reported from Mumbai roads so far.

Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai and suburbs, waterlogging across city
Representational image

Mumbai: Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and its suburbs on Friday morning (September 20), causing several waterlogging in several parts. A high tide with waves reaching waves 3.67 meters is expected at 3 pm.

All local trains are running on schedule and no traffic snarls have been reported from Mumbai roads so far. The state government has not announced any closure of schools, colleges and other institution so far.

Warning Mumbaikars, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tweeted, “Intermittent rain or shower with possibility of heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places in city and suburbs.”

 

The city came to a grinding halt on Thursday (September 19) with all schools and junior colleges closed after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alert and 'an 'extremely heavy rainfall'' warning. 
 
Several parts of Maharasthra received fresh rainfall in the last three days. The India Meteorological Department has predicted a wet week for the region. “Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra during 20-21st Sept (with probable isolated extremely heavy falls over north Konkan on 20th Sept). Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are also likely over Gujarat during 20th-22nd September with isolated extremely heavy falls over Saurashtra on 21st and 22nd September,” said the weather department.

Tags:
Mumbai RainsIMDIndia Meteorological Department
Next
Story

Mystery over gas leak in Mumbai continues as BMC says 'no leakage' in RCF Chembur

Must Watch

PT7M6S

Houston gets ready to welcome PM Modi