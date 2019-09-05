Mumbai live updates: Rains wreak havoc; rail, road, air traffic hit; schools, colleges closed

5 September 2019, 07:47 AM
Western Railway, Chief Public Relations Officer says, "Three trains, Surat-Mumbai Central, Mumbai Central-Surat, & Bandra T -VAPI cancelled due to heavy rains & water-logging, at Nallasopara in Mumbai., news agency ANI reports.
5 September 2019, 07:45 AM
Due to heavy rains and waterlogging in Mumbai area, following trains plying on Central Railway are short terminated /short originated/ cancelled/re-scheduled. Dates given are Journey Commencing On (JCO).
Trains Restored
1. 01007 CSMT- Sawantwadi JCO 5.9.2019 and Rescheduled at 04.30 hrs
2. 01008 Sawantwadi - CSMT JCO 5.9.2019
Trains Rescheduled/ Re-rescheduled
1. 22119 CSMT - Madgaon JCO 5.9.2019 Rescheduled at 06.00 hrs
2. 17411 CSMT- Kolhapur JCO 4.9.2019 Re-rescheduled at 04.30 hrs on 5.9.2019
3. 11003 Dadar - Sawantwadi JCO 5.9.2019 Rescheduled at 11.30 hrs
Trains Cancelled 1. 17411 CSMT - KolhapuriC0 5.9.2019
Trains Short Originating 1. 51027 CSMT- Bijapur Passenger JCO 05.9.2019 will short originate from Daund.
5 September 2019, 07:42 AM
Local train towards Andheri has left Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT) at 5:22 am. Services towards Panvel from CSMT will resume soon, tweets Central Railway.
Local train towards Andheri has left CSMT at 5.22 hrs.
5 September 2019, 07:39 AM
Local trains services- Western line, Harbour line, and Central line begin plying with minor delays due to incessent rain and waterlogging in the city. Central line trains are running 20 minutes late, Western line 20 minutes late and Harbour line 15 minutes late.
5 September 2019, 07:35 AM
Western Railway's suburban services are running normal on all four lines, tweets Western Railway.
5 September 2019, 07:34 AM
Following trains have been cancelled due to repercussions of heavy rains and water logging at Mumbai's Nallasopara on Wednesday, says Central Railway.
1 12922 (Surat-Mumbai Central) JCO 05.09.2019.
2 12921 (Mumbai Central -Surat) JCO 05.09.2019
3 59045 (Bandra T -VAPI) JCO 05.09.2019.
5 September 2019, 07:27 AM
Passengers were clicked sleeping outside the Mumbai domestic Airport due to flight delays, caused by rainfall in the city, news agency ANI said.
5 September 2019, 07:22 AM
In view of heavy rains today & rainfall forecasts. As a precautionary measure, a holiday is declared for all schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Kokan regions for Thursday, September 5, 2019, says Maharashtra state government.