Mumbai rains live updates: IMD predicts intense spell of rainfall

25 July 2019, 11:54 AM
Mumbai Doppler Radar shows 46.76% cloud build-up in Mumbai, reported Skymetweather.
Mumbai Doppler Radar shows 46.76% cloud build-up in Mumbai. #Mumbai #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates #mumbaimonsoon pic.twitter.com/8N8Uek1HXy
— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 25, 2019
25 July 2019, 10:50 AM
Weather Forecast by I.M.D at 08:00 Hours - A FEW SPELLS OF RAIN/SHOWER WITH HEAVY FALLS AT ISOLATED PLACES IN CITY AND SUBURBS. @IMDWeather #Monsoon2019 #MCGMUpdates #MumbaiRains #SafeMonsoon pic.twitter.com/FXqXCNWBGC
— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 25, 2019
25 July 2019, 10:50 AM
"A few spells of rain/shower with heavy falls at isolated places in city and suburbs" said the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai.
25 July 2019, 10:46 AM
Normal life was thrown out of gear as heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Wednesday morning. Waterlogging and traffic snarls were reported from several parts of the city and suburbs. Local trains were running 15- 20 minutes behind schedule. Schedules of flights arriving at and departing from Mumbai Airport hampered as visibility dropped to 300 metres.