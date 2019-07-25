close

Mumbai rains live updates: IMD predicts intense spell of rainfall

Mumbaikars woke up to another day of waterlogging and traffic snarls on Thursday.

Last Updated: Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 11:54
ANI Photo

MUMBAI: Mumbaikars woke up to another day of waterlogging across the city on Thursday, day after heavy rains lashed the Maharashtra capital. The India Meteorological Department predicted an intense spell in the next four hours in the city and suburbs.

Here are the live updates of Mumbai rains:

25 July 2019, 11:54 AM

Mumbai Doppler Radar shows 46.76% cloud build-up in Mumbai, reported Skymetweather.

 

25 July 2019, 10:50 AM

"A few spells of rain/shower with heavy falls at isolated places in city and suburbs" said the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai.

25 July 2019, 10:46 AM

Normal life was thrown out of gear as heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Wednesday morning. Waterlogging and traffic snarls were reported from several parts of the city and suburbs. Local trains were running 15- 20 minutes behind schedule. Schedules of flights arriving at and departing from Mumbai Airport hampered as visibility dropped to 300 metres. 

