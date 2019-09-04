Mumbai rains live updates: Orange alert issued ahead of high tide; train services disrupted

Mumbai continues to reel under incessant rainfall, with the weather department forecasting heavier shower in the city on Wednesday. Authorities like the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Police have also issued warnings for Mumbaikars in the wake of the alert. With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting more rains in the Maharashtra capital, schools in the city have been asked to remain closed on Wednesday.

Here are the live updates: