Mumbai rains live updates: Orange alert issued ahead of high tide; train services disrupted

4 September 2019, 11:56 AM
Amid incessant rains, an orange alert has been issued for Mumbai. 4.38-metre high tide is expected at 3.09 pm on Wednesday.
4 September 2019, 11:10 AM
On Western Line, train services disrupted along Bhayandar to Virar route. A tweet by Western Railway reads, “Virar - due to point failure since 9.16 hrs on down slow and up fast line, trains being reversed from Vasai road and Bhayander. water logging reported due to heavy rain at Virar.”
4 September 2019, 11:07 AM
Due to heavy rain and poor visibility, main line suburban trains running 10 to 12 minutes late and Harbour Line trains running 10 minutes late.
4 September 2019, 11:03 AM
Ganpati pandals in the city have been asked to shut their power line. An appeal in this regard has been made by the authorities to the pandal organisers.
4 September 2019, 11:02 AM
Traffic snarls being reported in several areas, including Powai, Dadar, Byculla, Nagpada, Hindmata and Sion, due to waterlogging. Heavy traffic also on Western Express Highway and King Circle.
4 September 2019, 10:59 AM
The alert by Indian Meteorological Department for Mumbai said, “Intermittent rain/shower with very heavy falls at isolated places likely to occur in city and suburbs.”