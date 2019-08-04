Mumbai rains live: Local trains disrupted, road traffic diverted at several places due to waterlogging

4 August 2019, 08:56 AM
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation asks people to refrain from going near sea. People have also been asked to avoid areas that are waterlogged.
4 August 2019, 08:54 AM
Due to heavy rains in Vasai-Virar area since Saturday night, the water level is 160-180 mm above rail line. According to the Western Railway, the trains between Vasai and Virar are being run on slow lines with cautious speed leading to delay of 15-20 minutes.
4 August 2019, 08:51 AM
It is expected to rain heavily in Mumbai over the next 24 hours. Several underpasses in areas like Andheri, Santa Cruz and Sion are waterlogged. Fishermen and other Mumbaikars have been asked to not go near sea.
4 August 2019, 08:27 AM
Services on all four lines between Sion and Kurla suspended since 7.20 am due to water logging and heavy rains.
4 August 2019, 07:49 AM
Kalyan railway station near Mumbai waterlogged after incessant rain in the area
Maharashtra: Kalyan railway station waterlogged following incessant rain in the city. pic.twitter.com/JY0w44Ygy8
4 August 2019, 07:28 AM
Weather forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department says “intermittent rain or showers with heavy to very heavy falls likely in city and suburbs. Extremely heavy falls also likely at isolated places”.
4 August 2019, 07:26 AM
Waterlogging in Sion area:
Mumbai: Streets waterlogged following heavy rain in the city; #visuals from Sion. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/3lVp8Ahv70
4 August 2019, 07:09 AM
Subways in areas like Andheri, Malad, Vile Parle and Sion are waterlogged.
4 August 2019, 07:08 AM
High tide is expected today at 2.23 pm. Sunday is likely to see high tide at 4.83 metre. Government authorities have been put on high alert.
4 August 2019, 06:48 AM
Milan subway in Santa Cruz area of Mumbai was waterlogged Sunday morning after heavy rainfall.
Mumbai: Water-logging in Milan Subway of Santa Cruz area following heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/KvK4gkwu2N
4 August 2019, 06:46 AM
Due to continuous heavy rains, the Central Railway on Sunday morning suspended trains on Harbour between Vadala and Kurla and the route between Ambernath and Badlapur. It said, "Due to continuous heavy rains, there is accumulation of water between Ambernath and Badlapur and on harbour line at Chunabhatti. Therefore, rail traffic has been suspended beyond Ambernath and on Harbour line between Vadala and Kurla. CSMT-Vadala, Vashi- Panvel and CSMT-Andheri/Goregaon services are running on Harbour line."
4 August 2019, 06:44 AM
The Central Railway has said that the local train services are being reviewed every 30 minutes due to downpour in Mumbai. A tweet read, "Due to very very intense rainfall throughout, there is accumulation of water in different sections of Central Railway Suburban section of Mumbai. We are reviewing situation every 30 minutes."