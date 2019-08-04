Mumbai rains live: Local trains disrupted, road traffic diverted at several places due to waterlogging

Mumbaikars continue to reel under heavy rains across the city, with several areas waterlogged. Road, rail traffic and flight operations have been hit due to incessant rainfall in Mumbai, even as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of more “heavy to very heavy falls”. Waterlogging was reported from several areas like Santa Cruz, Nagpada and Sion. Adjoining areas of Thane and Palghar also remained waterlogged as heavy rains continued in the area.

The Central Railway said that rail traffic along the Harbour Line, and between Ambernath and Badlapur, were stopped in the wee hours of Sunday as the water level rose above the rail top.

Here are the live updates: