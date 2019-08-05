Mumbai rains live updates: Schools, colleges shut; local train commuters stranded

Mumbai: Normal life was thrown out of gear on Sunday as Mumbai reeled under heavy downpour, even as India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the further intensity of rain on Monday and Tuesday.

The weather bulletin of IMD said that intermittent rain or showers with heavy falls at isolated places likely in city and suburbs for the next 24 hours.

Private and public schools in Mumbai, its suburbs, Palghar, Thane and Raigad will remain shut on Monday and people have been asked to move out only if absolutely necessary. Government offices providing essential services have been told to report to service late, if necessary.

Severe cases of waterlogging were witnessed in several areas. At least ankle-deep water was reported in areas like Nalasopara, Santacruz, Vasai, Virar, Sion, Kurla, Andheri, Malad and Vile Parle. Local train services took a severe hit and many incoming trains from across Maharashtra and other states were either cancelled or diverted on Sunday. Several trains have also been cancelled for Monday.

Hundreds of passengers were left stranded at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) railway station on Sunday after the Central Railway announced the cancellation and diversion of trains due to the heavy rainfall and waterlogging.

Here are the live updates: