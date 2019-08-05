close

Mumbai rains live updates: Schools, colleges shut; local train commuters stranded

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 5, 2019 - 07:51
ANI Photo

Mumbai: Normal life was thrown out of gear on Sunday as Mumbai reeled under heavy downpour, even as India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the further intensity of rain on Monday and Tuesday. 

The weather bulletin of IMD said that intermittent rain or showers with heavy falls at isolated places likely in city and suburbs for the next 24 hours.

Private and public schools in Mumbai, its suburbs, Palghar, Thane and Raigad will remain shut on Monday and people have been asked to move out only if absolutely necessary. Government offices providing essential services have been told to report to service late, if necessary.

Severe cases of waterlogging were witnessed in several areas. At least ankle-deep water was reported in areas like Nalasopara, Santacruz, Vasai, Virar, Sion, Kurla, Andheri, Malad and Vile Parle. Local train services took a severe hit and many incoming trains from across Maharashtra and other states were either cancelled or diverted on Sunday. Several trains have also been cancelled for Monday.

Hundreds of passengers were left stranded at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) railway station on Sunday after the Central Railway announced the cancellation and diversion of trains due to the heavy rainfall and waterlogging.

Here are the live updates:

5 August 2019, 07:51 AM

List of trains on South Central Railway cancelled due to heavy waterlogging in Mumbai:

 

5 August 2019, 07:24 AM

Local train services of Central Railway resumes at Kasara railway station.

The schedule is as follows:

CSMT-KSRA CSMT dep 06:55

KYN-TLA sch 07:23

TLA-KYN sch 07:31

AN-CSMT sch 07:35

5 August 2019, 07:06 AM

Central Railway updates as on Monday at 6 am:

Central Railway's all suburban services are operational except Kalyan to Karjat/Kasara.

5 August 2019, 07:02 AM

Based on the assessment of evolving situation and prediction of rainfall by IMD, four teams of NDRF airlifted from Vadodara, Gujarat will land in Mumbai and will be deployed in following districts of Maharashtra:

1. One team in Aurangabad
2. One team in Ahmednagar
3. One team in Kolhapur 
4. One team in Ratnagiri

5 August 2019, 07:00 AM

Thousands of people stranded on Mumbai's Lokmanya tilak terminus due to cancellation of trains.

5 August 2019, 06:56 AM

Several passengers were stranded at Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway station after 12 trains were cancelled, and many others were shortly-terminated, diverted, or rescheduled, following heavy rains in the city. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) distributed refreshment packages to the stranded passengers.

Rainfall in Mumbai likely to intensify, flood creates havoc in city