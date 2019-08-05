Mumbai rains live updates: Schools, colleges shut; local train commuters stranded

5 August 2019, 07:51 AM
List of trains on South Central Railway cancelled due to heavy waterlogging in Mumbai:
Bulletin No.7 Cancellation of Trains due to Heavy Rains and Water Logging in Mumbai. @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyalOffc @PiyushGoyal @Central_Railway pic.twitter.com/DWNFr4jCZr
— SouthCentralRailway (@SCRailwayIndia) August 5, 2019
5 August 2019, 07:24 AM
Local train services of Central Railway resumes at Kasara railway station.
The schedule is as follows:
CSMT-KSRA CSMT dep 06:55
KYN-TLA sch 07:23
TLA-KYN sch 07:31
AN-CSMT sch 07:35
CR Updates :
Kasara services resume...
— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 5, 2019
5 August 2019, 07:06 AM
Central Railway updates as on Monday at 6 am:
Central Railway's all suburban services are operational except Kalyan to Karjat/Kasara.
CR updates - 6 am - 5/8/19
Central Railway's all suburban services are operational except Kalyan to Karjat/Kasara.@RidlrMUM @m_indicator @mumbairailusers
— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 5, 2019
5 August 2019, 07:02 AM
Based on the assessment of evolving situation and prediction of rainfall by IMD, four teams of NDRF airlifted from Vadodara, Gujarat will land in Mumbai and will be deployed in following districts of Maharashtra:
1. One team in Aurangabad
2. One team in Ahmednagar
3. One team in Kolhapur
4. One team in Ratnagiri
5 August 2019, 07:00 AM
Thousands of people stranded on Mumbai's Lokmanya tilak terminus due to cancellation of trains.
Mumbai: Passengers stranded at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT). 12 trains have been cancelled,6 trains short terminated, 2 trains partially cancelled, and 1 each diverted & rescheduled, due to heavy rainfall, waterlogging,& boulder fall between Apta-Jite section of Central Railway. pic.twitter.com/BuImlout5K
— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019
5 August 2019, 06:56 AM
Several passengers were stranded at Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway station after 12 trains were cancelled, and many others were shortly-terminated, diverted, or rescheduled, following heavy rains in the city. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) distributed refreshment packages to the stranded passengers.