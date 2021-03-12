Lockdown imposed in eight of 10 Maharashtra districts amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Mumbai: As many as eight of the 10 districts in Maharashtra have witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases forcing the state government to enforce strict COVID-19 measures which includes imposing lockdown or night curfews.

While a night curfew has been imposed in Pune from 11 am to 6 pm, a strict lockdown has been declared in Akola as well with effect from 8 pm on Friday till 6 am on Monday. Night curfew has been imposed from March 12 to March 22 in Panvel, Navi Mumbai. At the same time, lockdown has been imposed in Parbhani district from Friday 12 midnight till 6 am.

On Thursday, the number of coronavirus figures crossed 1500, taking control of the situation, the administration further extended the mini lock down imposed from February 22.

Under this, schools and colleges have been closed till March 31. Curfew has been imposed in Pune from 11 am to 6 am. Along with this, orders were given to close hotels, restaurants, bars at 10 am and to run them with 50 per cent capacity. Home deliveries have been approved from 10am to 11pm. Only 50 people have been approved to close the mall, market, cinema hall till 10 o'clock in the night and in programs like wedding ceremonies.

Night curfew has been imposed in Panvel, Navi Mumbai from March 12 till March 22.

Meanwhile, 44 children have been found infected with COVID-19 in a tribal school in Palghar district of Maharashtra. All of them but into quarantine and the school has been closed.