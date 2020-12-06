Major cylinder blast at Mumbai's Lalbaug, 20 injured; firetenders, jumbo tankers on spot

MUMBAI: At least 20 people were injured in a gas cylinder blast in Mumbai's Lal Baug area on Sunday (December 6).
Two firetenders and two jumbo tankers are on the spot, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official told ANI. All the injured have been taken to hospital.
This is a developing story and more updates are awaited.
