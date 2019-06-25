Mumbai's BEST buses cut fare, minimum down to Rs 5 from Rs 8

In a good news for thousands of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) commuters in Mumbai, the fare of BEST buses was slashed on Tuesday. The decision to reduce the fare was taken at a meeting of BEST committee. As per the revised fare, the minimum fare has been reduced from Rs 8 to Rs 5.

The revised slab of BEST fare is as follow:

Fare till 5 km - Rs 5

Fare till 10 km - Rs 10

Fare till 15 km - Rs 15

Above 15 km - Rs 20

Daily pass - Rs 50

It is to be noted that BEST is currently facing a significant cash crunch as the number of people using the BEST buses has decreased significantly in the recent past. According to reports, the total number of daily passengers travelling in BEST buses has dropped to 25 lakh or so, while it was 42 lakh couple of years ago.

Live TV

BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi has decided to reduce the fare of BEST buses in order to increase the number of passengers in BEST uses. BEST currently has 3,337 buses in its fleet. In May, the BMC had announced to provide a financial assistance of Rs 100 crore to BEST.