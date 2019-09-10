close

Mumbai

Mumbai: 5 injured after car, auto collide near Kharegaon

The five injured include auto-rickshaw driver Vivek Sodhe, his wife Mamta Vivek Sodhe, his daughter Digana Vivek Sodhe, car driver Anil Rochani and passenger Asha Ahuja.

Mumbai: As many as five people were injured after a speeding car and auto collided near Kharegaon bridge here on Tuesday.

According to officials, the accident occurred at around 8.45 am near Kharegaon Toll Naka. Reportedly, both the vehicles were over-speeding while the auto coming on the wrong side rammed into the car.

"After receiving information on the accident, teams of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) rushed to the spot and all the injured were shifted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa," officials said.

The five injured include auto-rickshaw driver Vivek Sodhe, his wife Mamta Vivek Sodhe, his daughter Digana Vivek Sodhe, car driver Anil Rochani and passenger Asha Ahuja.

MumbaiKharegaon bridgeMaharashtraThane Municipal CorporationRegional Disaster Management Cell
