Mumbai fire

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Deonar dumping ground

A massive fire broke out at the Deonar dumping ground in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. Two fire brigades have rushed to the spot. Firefighting and rescue operations underway.

Representational image

MUMBAI: A massive fire broke out at the Deonar dumping ground in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. Two fire brigades have rushed to the spot. Firefighting and rescue operations underway.

Billows of black toxic smoke could be seen coming out of the dumping grounds from afar. 

No reports of casualties or injuries have emerged so far.

Nearly 7,000 to 9,000 metric tonne of solid waste is dumped at the Deonar ground daily.

A fire broke out at the same place in March last year.

The Mumbai civic body earmarked Rs 100 crore for a waste-to-energy plant at Deonar in February.

 

 

 

