Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai imposes Section 144 from Sept 10-19 to curb Ganesh Chaturthi's celebrations amid COVID-19 flare up

The Mumbai Police has clamped Section 144 in the city as Ganesh Chaturthi festival kicks in from September 10 to curb public celebrations amid rising COVID-19 infections.

Mumbai imposes Section 144 from Sept 10-19 to curb Ganesh Chaturthi&#039;s celebrations amid COVID-19 flare up
File photo

New Delhi: As the Ganesh Chaturthi festival kicks in from Friday (September 10, 2021), Mumbai Police imposed Section 144 from Thursday onwards to curb the public celebrations to keep a check on the rising COVID-19 infections, said the order issued by Mumbai Commissioner`s office. 

No processions of Ganpati will be allowed and more than five persons can`t gather at a place, said the Mumbai police chief's office. The section 144 will be imposed in the city with effect from September 10 till September 19.

Devotees have been advised to celebrate the festival at home and to take the darshan of Lord Ganesha online as they cannot visit mandapas across the city. "It is prohibited to visit the idol of Lord Ganesha or visit the mandap and darshan should be made available online or through electronic means," a statement released by the Maharashtra Home ministry said.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the third wave was at the "threshold of Mumbai". "Given the experience of the first two waves, it is in our hands to to stop it," Pednekar was quoted as saying by an official release. 

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh and Delhi too have imposed restrictions on the public celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi. 

