Mumbai mega block

Mumbai mega block: Lower Parel railway station to remain shut from 10 PM tonight till 9 AM on Sunday

Nearly 205 local trains and 23 long-distance trains have been cancelled for the said period, it said.

Mumbai: In more trouble for hundreds of local rail commuters in Mumbai, the Western Railway (WR) has decided to carry out an 11-hour rail block -  one of the longest in recent years – from Saturday night.

According to news agency ANI, Mumbai's Lower Parel Railway Station will remain shut for 11 hours - from 10 PM on Saturday to 9 AM on Sunday - to carry out the demolition of the Delisle Road Bridge. 

Since August 20, 2018, the WR has gradually been dismantling the bridge. 

It was shut for vehicular traffic in July 2018. Notably, the Central, as well as the Western Railway, conduct Mumbai Mega Block on most of the weekends for the maintenance and other related works of rail tracks.

Following the mega block, local train services between Churchgate and Lower Parel will be completely stopped.  During this 11-hour block, the slow local train service will run up to Bandra and fast local services will run up to Dadar and the long distance trains arriving at Mumbai will be terminated at Dadar.

On February 2, last fast local will leave at 9:44 PM from Churchgate for Virar and last slow local will depart at 9.39 PM from Churchgate for Borivali.

Meanwhile, during the block period, BEST buses will ply between Churchgate and Dadar stations. It will reportedly cover all the stations including Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Road, Mumbai Central, Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel and Prabhadevi.

Mumbai mega blockWestern RailwayLower Parel railway stationDelisle Road Bridge.
