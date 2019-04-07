Mumbai mega block on Sunday: Local train services on Central, Harbour and Western lines to be affected

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has issued an advisory saying a a mega block and a jumbo block will be conducted by the Central and Western Railway respectively on Sunday till 4 pm. The block is expected to affect the disrupt the services of Mumbai local trains on the Central and Harbour lines. In its advisory, the IRCTC has asked the commuters to avoid routes where maintenance work will be carried out in order to avoid convenience.

CENTRAL LINE

MULUND-MATUNGA UP SLOW LINE (11.10 AM – 3.40 PM)

The IRCTC said in its advisory that Up slow line services leaving Thane from 10.37 am to 3.31 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Mulund and Matunga stations. The trains will stop at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion stations. Further re-diverted to Up slow line proper at Matunga station.

Meanwhile, Up fast/semi fast services leaving Kalyan from 11.04 am to 3.06 pm will stop at Diva, Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla stations. The trains will also stop at their respective scheduled halts. These trains will arrive at their destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Down fast/semi fast services leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10.16 am to 2.54 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations . The trains will also stop at their respective scheduled halts and will will arrive at their destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

Moreover, all Down and Up slow services leaving /arriving CSMT Mumbai between 11.00 am and 6.00 pm will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

HARBOUR LINE

KURLA–VASHI UP AND DN HARBOUR LINES (11.10 AM – 3.40 PM)

The IRCTC advisory said that all Down Harbour line services departing from CSMT Mumbai Mumbai to Vashi / Belapur / Panvel from 10.34 am to 3.08 pm and all Up harbour line services departing from Panvel / Belapur / Vashi towards CSMT Mumbai from 10.21 am to 3.00 pm will remain cancelled.

Special services will be run during the block period on Panvel-Vashi and Kurla-CSMT Mumbai sections. Harbour line passengers can travel via main line and Trans-harbour line from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm.

Due to the Jumbo Block between Mahim and Goregaon Stations on Up and Down Harbour line, Down Harbour line services towards Bandra/ Andheri / Goregaon departing CSMT Mumbai from 9.56 am to 4.04 pm will remain cancelled and Up Harbour line services departing Bandra/ Andheri / Goregaon towards CSMT Mumbai from 10.45 am to 4.29 pm will remain cancelled.

WESTERN LINE

MAHIM-GOREGAON (11.00 AM – 4.00 PM)

IRCTC said that a Jumbo Block will be taken on Up and Dn Harbour Lines between Mahim and Goregaon from 11.00 am to 4 pm to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment. All Goregaon trains and all Harbour line trains of Central Railway will remain cancelled during the block period.

A mega block was conducted by the Central Railway on March 31 and March 17 for maintenance works on rail tracks.