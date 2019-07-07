Mumbai Mega Block to affect local train services on Central, Harbour And Western Line on Sunday

The local train services on the Central, Harbour and the Western Line in Mumbai is set to be hit on Sunday due to the mega block and jumbo block of Indian Railways. It is to be noted that Railways carries out the Mumbai mega and jumbo block almost on all Sundays for the maintenance of railway tracks.

An advisory has been issued by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) informing people about the Mumbai local train schedule.

CENTRAL LINE

MATUNGA – MULUND DN FAST LINE (10.30 AM – 3.00 PM)

On the Central Line, Down fast/semi fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus from 9.53 AM to 2.42 PM will be diverted on Down slow line between Matunga and Mulund stations. The trains will halt at all stations between Sion and Mulund stations and will reach their destination 20 minutes behind schedule. On the other hand, Down Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on Down fast line from Mulund.

All Up fast/semi fast services leaving Thane from 10.46 AM to 3.18 PM will halt at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla stations, besides their respective scheduled halts. These trains will arrive at their destinations 15 minutes behind schedule.

All slow services arriving and leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai between 11.00 AM and 5.00 PM will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

HARBOUR LINE

VADALA ROAD – MANKHURD UP AND DN HARBOUR LINES (11.10 AM – 3.40 PM)

Down Harbour line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10.34 AM to 3.44 PM and Up Harbour line services towards CSMT Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.21 AM to 3.47 PM will remain cancelled. But special local trains will run on Panvel-Mankhurd section during the block period.

WESTERN LINE

SANTACRUZ – MAHIM STATIONS (10.35 AM – 03.35 PM)

A Jumbo block of five hours will take from 10.35 AM to 15.35 PM on Up slow lines between Santacruz and Mahim stations. All Up slow line trains will run on Up fast lines between Khar Road and Mumbai Central stations during the Block and will not halt at Mahim, Matunga Road, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel and Mahalaxmi. These trains will take double halt at Khar Road station. During the block, passengers can travel back to Matunga Road and Mahim from Dadar and to Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel and Prabhadevi from Mumbai Central.