Mumbai mega block today: Local train services on Central and Harbour Line to be affected

MUMBAI: Local train services on Main and Harbour line of Central Railway will be affected on Sunday due to the mega block as maintenance work will be conducted from 11:30 am to 5 pm.

The Central Railway said that special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period. Harbour line passengers have beena dvised to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm in order to avoid inconvenience.

According to Central Railway, the crowd in suburban trains would be more than usual due to the mega block. They Railway has also requested the passemgers to avoid travelling on foot board and roof top of locals.

It is to be noted that Mumbai Mega Block is conducted by Central Railway and Western Railway normally on Sundays for the maintenance works of rail racks and other related works.

Here are the details of mega block:

Central Line

Kalyan – Thane Up slow line from 11.20 am to 3.50 pm.

Up Slow and semi-fast line services, which leave from Kalyan at 10.48 am to 3.51 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Mulund stations and further re-diverted on proper Up slow line from Mulund station. Up slow line services will not be available at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra and Kalva stations. The passengers will be allowed to travel via Thane, Diva, Dombivali and Kalyan stations.

All Down fast line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.05 am to 2.54 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts.

Up fast line services leaving Kalyan from 11.23 am to 4.02 pm will halt at Diva, Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts.

Harbour Lines

All Dn Harbour line services to Vashi / Belapur /Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Vadala Road from 11.34 am to 4.23 pm and all Dn Harbour line services to Bandra / Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.56 am to 4.16 pm will remain suspended.

All Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 2.44 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Bandra / Goregaon from 10.45 am to 4.58 pm will remain suspended.