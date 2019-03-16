Mumbai Mega Block: Train services on Central, Harbour lines to be affected

Mumbai: The Central Railway on Sunday (March 17) will conduct Mumbai Mega block for maintenance works on rail tracks, which is likely to cause disruptions on the Central and Harbour lines. In its statement, the organisation informed commuters that slow line services leaving Matunga from 11.25 am to 3.21 pm will be diverted on fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations and further re-diverted to slow line proper at Mulund station.

Dn slow line services will not be available at Vidyavihar, Kanjur Marg and Nahur Stations. Passengers of these stations are allowed to travel via Ghatkopar, Bhandup and Mulund stations, the Railways informed.

"Up fast/semi fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.54 am to 3.06 pm will halt at Diva, Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule," it added.

Dn fast/semi-fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 3.40 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

All Dn and Up slow services leaving/arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 11.00 am and 5.00 pm will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Meanwhile, All Dn Harbour line services departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai to Vashi / Belapur / Panvel from 10.34 am to 3.08 pm and all Up harbour line services departing from Panvel / Belapur / Vashi towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.21 am to 3.00 pm will remain cancelled.

However, special services will be available during the block period on Panvel-Vashi and Kurla-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus sections.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via mainline and Transharbour line from 10 am to 4.30 pm.

Due to this block, suburban trains are likely to be more crowded than usual. The Central Railways have requested passengers not to take any risks while travelling. "These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," it added.