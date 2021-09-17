हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai

Mumbai: Part of an under-construction flyover collapses in Bandra, injures nine

Police and fire brigade teams have been rushed to the spot to assist in rescue operations. 

Mumbai: Part of an under-construction flyover collapses in Bandra, injures nine
ANI photo

New Delhi: A section of an under-construction flyover in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex crashed down this morning (September 17, 2021) and injured as many as nine people. As per the latest reports, the injured people were taken to a nearby hospital in an incident that occurred around 4:40 AM. 

"Nine people sustained minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex at around 4:40 am today," ANI quoted a fire brigade official present at the spot as saying.

Meanwhile, a fire also broke out at a scrapyard in the Mankhurd area of Mumbai in the early hours of Friday and as many as six fire tenders were pressed into action.

Further details are awaited on both the incidents.

