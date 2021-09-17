Mumbai: Part of an under-construction flyover collapses in Bandra, injures nine

New Delhi: A section of an under-construction flyover in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex crashed down this morning (September 17, 2021) and injured as many as nine people. As per the latest reports, the injured people were taken to a nearby hospital in an incident that occurred around 4:40 AM.

Police and fire brigade teams have been rushed to the spot to assist in rescue operations.

"Nine people sustained minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex at around 4:40 am today," ANI quoted a fire brigade official present at the spot as saying.

#WATCH | Nine people sustained minor injuries & were taken to a nearby hospital after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex at around 4:40 am today, as per a fire brigade official present at the spot (Latest visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/Ddrzw0uzT5 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021

Meanwhile, a fire also broke out at a scrapyard in the Mankhurd area of Mumbai in the early hours of Friday and as many as six fire tenders were pressed into action.

Further details are awaited on both the incidents.

Live TV