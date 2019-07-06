Mumbai rains: High tide on Saturday afternoon, another wall collapses in Malad

MUMBAI: Incessant rains lashed Maharastra capital city Mumbai on Saturday, creating havoc as locals waded through ankle-deep waters to commute. A 4.74-metre high tide is expected at 2:52 pm on Saturday afternoon, warned the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), further asking people not to venture near sea around that time.

A low tide of 1.32 metres is also expected around 8:37 PM, the BMC added. The India Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, meanwhile predicted heavy rainfall in the city and the suburbs with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 25 degree Celsius and 30 degree Celsius respectively on Saturday.

Another wall collapsed in Malad on Friday night following heavy rains in the city. The nine-feet tall security wall, at Rathodi village in Malad West, had partially collapsed last year during monsoons. The locals have raised the matter with BMC and police, but no action was taken.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Malad MCGM Reservoir at Pimpripada wall collapse incident rose to 27 on Thursday. A total of 121 people were injured.

The main runway of Mumbai International Airport, which was blocked for over 90 hours, re-opened for operations on Friday evening.