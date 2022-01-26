हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai

Mumbai: Seven injured after building collapses in Bandra

As per the media reports, of the 7 injured persons 4 were taken to VN Desai Hospital, while three others were rushed to Bandra Bhabha Hospital. 

Mumbai: Seven injured after building collapses in Bandra
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Seven people were injured after a 5-storey building collapsed in Behram Nagar locality of Bandra (East), Mumbai. 

As per the media reports, of the 7 injured persons 4 were taken to VN Desai Hospital, while three others were rushed to Bandra Bhabha Hospital. 

According to ANI report, Five fire engines, one rescue van, and 6 ambulances have been rushed to the site.

Further details awaited.

Tags:
MumbaiMaharashtrabuilding collapse
