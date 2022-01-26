Mumbai: Seven injured after building collapses in Bandra

New Delhi: Seven people were injured after a 5-storey building collapsed in Behram Nagar locality of Bandra (East), Mumbai.
As per the media reports, of the 7 injured persons 4 were taken to VN Desai Hospital, while three others were rushed to Bandra Bhabha Hospital.
According to ANI report, Five fire engines, one rescue van, and 6 ambulances have been rushed to the site.
Further details awaited.
