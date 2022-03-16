Mumbai swelters at 37.5 degree Celsius, temp to rise more, IMD issues heatwave warning

New Delhi: The maximum temperature in Maharashtra's coastal region, including Mumbai, went up on Tuesday (March 15, 2022) with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting that the mercury may rise further on Wednesday.

The MeT department has a 'yellow alert' (heatwave conditions in isolated parts) for Wednesday and the maximum temperature is expected to remain on a higher side in Mumbai, Raigad and Thane districts.

The Santacruz observatory in Mumbai recorded a temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday evening with a departure of 4.6 degrees, said a scientist at the IMD, Mumbai.

"The dry winds from north-west region brought more dryness to Mumbai and adjoining regions. The severity has gone down from Monday," she was quoted as saying by the PTI news agency.

"It has reduced humidity as well. The situation would ease out from Thursday onwards," she added.

The IMD has also said that the heatwave conditions to severe heatwave conditions are 'very likely' to prevail in some parts of Rajasthan till March 18.

The MeT department has also predicted that the heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha till March 18.

Heat Wave to severe heat wave conditions in some parts of Saurashtra-Kutch, Konkan & West Rajasthan and heat wave conditions over West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat region, East Rajasthan & Odisha.

Meanwhile, in the wake of severe heatwave conditions prevailing in Mumbai and neighbouring districts, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to citizens to stay safe and hydrated and avoid going out in the afternoon.

The Mumbai civic body took to Twitter to inform citizens about the do's and don't and asked them to "stay hydrated and safe".

A person suffering from a heat stroke should immediately be taken to hospital, it said, and asked people to increase the intake of water and other healthy fluids.

To minimise the impact during the heatwave and to prevent a serious ailment or death because of the heatstroke, the BMC also asked people to avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm.

It suggested people carry water while going out in the afternoon.

"Drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty," the BMC said and asked people to avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high.

The BMC also suggested that if a person suffers from sunstroke, he/she should lie in a cool place under a shade. Wipe with a wet cloth or wash the body frequently, and pour normal temperature water on the head, it said.

