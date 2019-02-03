हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai

Mumbai's Lower Parel Railway Station closed for 11 hours, 205 local trains cancelled

The station was forced to shut down at 10 pm on Saturday and will remain closed till 9 am on Sunday. 

Mumbai&#039;s Lower Parel Railway Station closed for 11 hours, 205 local trains cancelled

MUMBAI: As many as 205 local trains and 23 long-distance trains have been cancelled due to the shutting down of Mumbai's Lower Parel Railway Station for 11 hours. The station was shut for maintenance work after the Delisle Road Bridge was demolished.

The station was forced to shut down at 10 pm on Saturday and will remain closed till 9 am on Sunday.

The demolition drive was initiated as the bridge was found to be unsafe for use. "During an audit conducted in July, the Delisle Bridge was found unsafe. It was found that the bridge needs a replacement. We have chosen Saturday and Sunday to work because the train traffic services are lower. The citizens have been informed," the Chief Engineer at the site said.

The last slow local train from Churchgate in DOWN direction departed from Churchgate at 9.39 pm and arrived at Borivali at 10.46 pm. The last FAST local train from Churchgate in DOWN direction departed from Churchgate at 9.44 pm and arrived at War at 11.10 pm. The last SLOW local train in UP direction departed from Borivali at 8.56 pm and arrive at Churchgate at 10.03 pm. The last FAST local train in UP direction departed from Virar at 8.35 pm and arrived at Churchgate at 9.57 pm. 

During the block period, no suburban services are running between Churchgate and Dadar stations. All slow local trains in UP direction are running up to Bandra and are being dealt on Platform number 2 at Bandra. All fast local trains in UP direction are running up to Dadar and are being dealt on Platform number 4/5 at Dadar. 

 

Tags:
MumbaiMumbai TrainMumbai train stationLower Parel railway station
Next
Story

Mumbai mega block: Lower Parel railway station to remain shut from 10 PM tonight till 9 AM on Sunday

Must Watch

Watch: 'Kya Kehta Hai India'; A platform to voice concerns

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close