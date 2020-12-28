हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavorus

Play it 'pretty safe', leave party before 11: Mumbai Police to use drones, deploy 40,000 personnel ahead of New Year celebrations

Maharashtra has been the worst coronavirus-hit state across India and Mumbai has still over 8,100 coronavirus active cases.

Play it &#039;pretty safe&#039;, leave party before 11: Mumbai Police to use drones, deploy 40,000 personnel ahead of New Year celebrations
File Photo (ANI)

Mumbai: In a move to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Mumbai Police will use drones and deploy over 40,000 personnel in the city ahead of the New Year celebrations.

Mumbai Police that turned 5 on Twitter on Monday (December 28, 2020) has been continuously urging people to maintain social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak

According to sources, Mumbai Police will use 8 drones and deploy over 40,000 policemen to check the COVID-19 protocols on the New Years Eve.

Mumbai curfew

The new COVID-19 variant has already induced night curfew in Maharashtra's capital. Areas falling under municipal corporation limits (major cities) are under curfew between 11 pm and 6 am till January 5.

A circular issued by the state government appealed to people to 'welcome the New Year in a simple way in their homes' and 'avoid visiting seashores, gardens, roads even though there will be no day curfew on December 31'.

Mumbai&#039;s Marine Drive

"No cultural or religious events should be organised during this period, and people visiting places of worship on the first day of 2021 must take care to avoid crowding," the government order read.

Earlier on December 22, the Mumbai Police conducted a raid at a nightclub in Andheri at around 3 am, for flouting COVID prevention norms and action was initiated against 34 people including famous faces like Suresh Raina, Guru Randhawa and Sussanne Khan.

"Party (Nahin) Chalegi Till Six In The Morning," the Mumbai Police had tweeted.

Notably, Maharashtra has been the worst coronavirus-hit state across India and Mumbai is its worst affected city.

As per the latest health bulletin, Mumbai has still over 8,100 coronavirus active cases. 

On the other hand, Maharashtra recorded 2,498 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours that took the total tally to 19,22,048, of which, 57,159 are active COVID-19 cases.

More than 49,000 people have succumbed to coronavirus in Maharashtra. 

