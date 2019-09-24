close

Mumbai

Portion of a building collapses in Mumbai's Khar; 2 watchmen, 1 girl feared trapped under debris

 The staircase of Pooja building at 17th Road at Khar West collapsed at around 1 pm and teams of fire brigade, police, ambulance service were rushed to spot to carry out the rescue operations. 

Pic courtesy: ANI

A part of the staircase of a building collapsed in Mumbai's Khar on Tuesday. Sources told Zee Media and two watchmen and one child are feared trapped in the debris of the collapsed staircase of the 5-storey building. The staircase of Pooja building at 17th Road at Khar West collapsed at around 1 pm and teams of fire brigade, police, ambulance service were rushed to spot to carry out the rescue operations. The reason behind what led to the collapse is still unknown.

ANI reported that a 10-year-old girl, Mahi Motvani, is trapped in the debris of the collapsed building, which has been vacated by the authorities. A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also reached the spot to assist in the rescue operations.

(This is a developing story) 

