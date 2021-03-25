Sachin Waze's NIA custody extended till April 3, suspended cop says being made a scapegoat

Mumbai: A special NIA court on Thursday extended the custody of suspended Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze till April 3 in connection with the case of recovery of explosives-laden vehicle at Antilia.

Waze (49), an assistant police inspector with Mumbai crime branch, was produced before the court after his earlier remand expired on March 25. He was arrested on March 13 for his alleged role in the Antilia bomb scare case.

The NIA had invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Waze and sought an extended custody of 15 days but the judge extended the custody only till April 3.

Waze who was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters was in NIA custody till March 25.

Meanwhile, Waze alleged that he was being made a scapegoat. He told judge P R Sitre, "I have been made a scapegoat and have nothing to do with the case."

"I was investigating officer of the case for one and a half days, and did whatever I could in that capacity. But there was suddenly change in some plan somewhere. I went to the NIA office on my own and was arrested," the police officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

During investigation, the NIA recovered 62 bullets and the probe agnecy needed to further interrogate him. The police department had issued Waze 30 bullets of which only five were recovered, and the rest were yet to be found the court was told.

Notably, arrested cop's name also came up in Mansukh Hiran's death case.

Hiran, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the Antilia residecde was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane.