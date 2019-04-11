Two injured after part of Navi Mumbai foot-over bridge collapses

close

Foot-over bridge collapse

A portion of the foot-over bridge located in Sagar Vihar fell down, injuring two people who have been admitted to a local hospital.

In yet another incident which shows glaring civic apathy, a part of a foot-over bridge in Navi Mumbai's Vashi area collapsed on Thursday evening. Two people were injured in the incident.

This is yet another incident of a foot-over bridge collapsing after two similar incidents in less than two years. Last month, the CST footover bridge had collapsed, killing seven and injuring several others. In October of 2017, the foot-over bridge at the Elphinstone station had collapsed. 27 people were killed in the tragic incident.

