हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Union Budget

Union Budget looks more like manifesto with announcements, says Aaditya Thackeray

"This budget looks more like a manifesto. In this budget, mostly announcements are made and it will be important to see the outcome," said Aaditya Thackeray. 

Union Budget looks more like manifesto with announcements, says Aaditya Thackeray
(Credits: ANI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday (February 1, 2022) said that the Union Budget 2022-23 looks more like a manifesto wherein most of them are announcements only. 

Slamming the Centre, Thackeray told the reporters, "This budget looks more like a manifesto. In this budget, mostly announcements are made and it will be important to see the outcome."

The Maharashtra Environment Minister said that many cities are announced to be built as smart cities but no timeline has been given.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday. The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind`s address. 

The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Union BudgetUnion Budget 2022Maharashtra ministerAaditya Thackeray
Next
Story

Bigg Boss fame Hindustani Bhau arrested over students' protest in Mumbai

Must Watch

PT13M

1 Minute 1 Khabar: Kanpur's uncle-nephew video goes viral