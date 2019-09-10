close

Urmila Matondkar resigns from Congress after a five-month stint

The popular Bollywood actor contested and lost from Mumbai North constituency during Lok Sabha 2019 election.

MUMBAI: Bollywood Urmila Matondkar resigned from Congress party on Tuesday, after a five-month-long stint. The popular Bollywood actor contested and lost from Mumbai North constituency during Lok Sabha 2019 election. She expressed "utter dismay" over the party failing to act on the leaked letter detailing Congress' blunders in the polls. 

"I’ve resigned from the Indian National Congress. First thought of resignation came to me when after my repeated efforts, no action was taken in pursuance of my letter dated 16th May, addressed to then Mumbai Congress President Mr. Milind Deora. Thereafter, to my utter dismay, the said letter containing privileged and confidential communication was conveniently leaked to the media which according to me was an act of blatant betrayal," said Matondkar in the statement.

"Needless to say, no one from the party was apologetic or even concerned towards me for the same despite my repeated protests. Significantly, some of the persons specifically named in my letter for the shoddy performance of INC in MUMBAI North were rewarded with newer positions instead of holding them accountable for their acts and omissions. However, it is obvious that the key functionaries of Mumbai Congress are either unable or not committed to bring about a change and transformation in the organisation for betterment of the party. My political and social sensibilities refuse to allow vested interests in the party to use me as a mean to fight petty in-house politics instead of working on a bigger goal in Mumbai Congress," she added.

"I stand by all my thoughts and ideologies and will continue to work for people to the best of my capacity with honesty and dignity. I thank all the people who helped and supported me through my journey. I also wish to sincerely thank the media," she said.

In her letter that was leaked to the media, Matondkar launched a tirade against several party functionaries. The crux of the allegations was directed against Sandesh Kondwilkar, the chief campaign organiser, and party functionary Bhushan Patil. 

