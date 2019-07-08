Wall collapses in Mumbai's Andheri East, woman trapped in debris rescued

Heavy rain in Mumbai and adjoining areas is creating havoc in the financial capital of the country. As heavy rain battered the city yet again on Monday, a wall collapsed in Andheri East.

A woman who had been trapped in the debris was rescued soon after the incident took place. She has not sustained any serious injuries in the mishap.

However, many bikes and cars which were parked near the wall have been damaged. Soon after the incident was reported, the police and fire brigade's teams reached the scene for relief work.

In another unrelated incident on Sunday night, a one-storey house in Mumbai's Shivaji Nagar came crashing down leaving at least five people severely injured. It is reported that there were 22 people inside the house when it crashed. While it is not yet clear why the house came crashing down, heavy rains in the city is being touted as one of the main reasons. Police officials have launched an investigation into the incident.

Last week, more than 20 people were killed after a wall collapsed in Malad area of ​​Mumbai. The nine-feet tall security wall, at Rathodi village in Malad West, had partially collapsed last year during monsoons. There were another incident of wall collapse in Kalyan too in which three people were killed.