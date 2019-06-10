close

Mumbai

Watch: 3 youngsters perform stunt in a moving car in Mumbai, arrested

The arrested accused were filmed performing stunts by bending out of the windows of a moving car on Carter Road in Mumbai.

Watch: 3 youngsters perform stunt in a moving car in Mumbai, arrested

The Mumbai Police has arrested three persons for performing stunts in a moving car. The incident occurred on June 7, and was filmed on a camera, following which the arrests were made by the police on June 8.

The arrested accused were filmed performing stunts by bending out of the windows of a moving car on Carter Road in Mumbai. A case was registered by the Khar Police, which later arrested the accused and seized the car.

The accused were arrested by the Khar police under sections 279 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code and under section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

A video of the incident was shared in microblogging site Twitter by the Mumbai Police, with text saying that the “destination of such high rides” was lock up and not the red carpet.

Posting the video, the Mumbai Police tweeted, “Lock up, not the red carpet, is the destination of such high rides! Ask those who tried recreating this scene from the silver screen on Carter Road. Khar police has arrested the three of them u/s 279 & 336 of IPC & u/s 184 of MVA #ReelVsReal #RoadSafety”.

The video, which was shared on Sunday morning by the Mumbai Police on its official Twitter handle, has garnered 47.6k views.

