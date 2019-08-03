Western line, Central line, Harbour line Mumbai local trains status

Heavy rains in Mumbai on Saturday morning once again hit the road and rail traffic. While traffic snarls and waterlogging were reported from different parts of the city, some local trains on three main lines – Western Line, Central Line and Harbour Line – were also delayed.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Central Railway confirmed that “suburban trains were running with cautious speed” and hence they were delayed. The Central Railway, however, added that there was “no hold up of traffic as of now”.

The tweet by Central Railway said, “Due to heavy rains, suburban trains are running with cautious speed causing some delays but no hold up of traffic as of now. Inconvenience is regretted.”

The line near Goregaon on the Western Railway was also hit due to technical snag triggered by rains. There were 15-20 minutes delay in the train services.

“Technical problem in point at Goregaon up fast line, trains being run after clamping the point leading to 15-20min delay. WR team attending the issue. Services to be normalised soon,” tweeted the Western railway.

In the wake of the heavy rainfall expected over the weekend, the administration of adjoining Thane district ordered that all schools remain closed on Saturday, reported news agency ANI.

Waterlogging was reported from several parts of Mumbai even as the city braces for the season’s heaviest tide till now. There were reports of waterlogging on the Western Express Highway in Jogeshwari while the area of Malad also remained waterlogged since morning.

The India Meteorological Department has said that more rains are likely in Mumbai and adjoining areas on Saturday as well as Sunday. It said, "Mumbai and surrounding areas received widespread rainfall in last 24 hours with heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places. Impact was more towards suburbs, Thane, Navi Mumbai areas. Satellite, radar indicates rainfall will continue."