1,000 artistes perform for The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye album, create Guinness record

Mumbai: A live musical extravaganza saw 1,000 singers and instrumentalist coming together to perform for the album of Kabir Khans web series "The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye" on Friday night. The feat has attained the performers a spot in the Guinness Book of Records.

The Guinness Book acknowledged this as the Largest Indian Cinematic Music Band, as the evening saw 1,000 musicians from across the country coming together to perform songs from the series' album, composed by Pritam.

Talking about musical event, Kabir said: "My first filmmaking project was a documentary by the same name - ‘The Forgotten Army'. More than two decades back I travelled with INA veterans, retracing their journey from the 1940s, only to realise that so few Indians knew of their struggles or their fight for freedom. Despite their valour, they became a foot-note in India's Independence history. I vowed to tell their story to India and to the world. On the occasion of India's 70th Republic day, the release of ‘The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye', is my attempt to take their story to the world. The album from the show, today's musical serenade by the LIVE 1000 band, all capture the very spirit of the Azad Hind Fauj."

To this, Pritam added: "I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to witness and be part this unique live performance with this collective of talented musicians, in memory of the valiant soldiers of the Azad Hind Fauj. This Republic Day, let's all take a moment to understand the forgotten history and the sacrifice of the Indian National Army."

Swapnil Dangarikar, Official Adjudicator, Guinness World Records, said: "It was a spectacular performance with the highest level of proficiency. It's my great pleasure to be present here to be able to see and listen to the Largest Indian Cinematic Music band. A great way to mark the launch of Amazon Original Series - The Forgotten Army, and a tribute to the heroes of the past in the grand way of 1000 participants in the band."

Musicians performing at the concert hailed from various places including Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Goa, Assam and Sikkim, besides Kenya, Malaysia and UAE.

Amazon Prime Video dropped "The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye" for streaming on January 24.