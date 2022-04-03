64th Annual Grammy Awards: Check when and where to watch LIVE in India

New Delhi: After much delay, the 64th annual Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday (April 3) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, who had hosted last year's show as well.

The show will honour the best musicians, recordings and compositions of the year starting from Septemer 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021. This year, Jon Batiste received the most nominations - 11 and Doja Cat, Justin Bieber and H.E.R received 8 nominations each.

Originally, the ceremony was scheduled to he held on January 18, however, due to the spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19, the show had to be postponed.

When is the Grammy Awards 2022?

The 64th Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and will be telecast live 8-11:30 pm ET/5-8:30 pm PT.

Where to watch Grammys 2022?

Indian viewers can watch the Grammy Awards 2022 live on the Sony Liv app on April 4 at 5:30 a.m.

Who is performing at Grammys 2022?

Several artists such as Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood among others will be performing this year.