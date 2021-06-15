A journey of sheer hard work and diligence: Faheem Rahiman

Music is a language of art. It is the essence of everyone’s heart and soul. For some, it may just be a hobby, but for a few others, it is the passion of life. Music is what drives them; music is what keeps them alive! One such individual, for whom music is embodied in his very soul, is Faheem Rahiman. A very popular face in the industry, Faheem has had a beautiful, musical journey with diverse experiences and shining achievements. His skills and taste in music are so impressive and delightful that today, his name is among the top contemporary artists in India.

Faheem Rahimanis a line producer known for making trending musical videos and TVC. He is also the founder of a company called ‘Third Eye Films L.L.C’. Having made more than 45 songs to date, he has worked with most of the artists from the industry.

Sukhe Muziical Doctorz, B Praak, Diljit Dosanjh, Jaani, Divine, Tony Kakkar, Jass Manak, Guri, Kambi, Neha Sharma, Fazilpuria, Big Dhillon, Sunanda Sharma, Kaka, Heli Dharuwala, Neha Malik, Anmol Gagan, Dev Negi, Kshtiji Tarey, Karizma Sharma, Manindar Buttar, Niti Taylor are a few names. His experiences in the industry have been so versatile, that he has worked with many artists from different age groups and periods. He has dedicated himself to the field of music and has been representing the Indian Music Industry worldwide. Promoting Indian artists and talent,Faheem Rahiman has raised the bar of standards. Even while working backstage, his commitment and determined output have gained amazing recognition and acclamation from the audience.

Reflecting more upon Faheem’s work and association with other artists from the industry, his latest release was ‘Mazaa’, which became massively popular among the youth listeners and gained a trending status. Other than that, Faheem Rahimanalso collaborated with Tony Kakkar in ‘Laila’ which was also a big hit. He also paired up with Divine in the song ‘No Competition’, highly loved and appreciated by all his fans and well-wishers. He revealed that this was one of the most challenging projects in his musical journey, where he had to work with two artists simultaneously. All in all, he has worked with many artists, both national and international. Arvinder Khaira, Satti Dhillon, Omar Lulu, David Zennie, Yaadu

Brar, Sukh Sanghera, Robby Singh, Savio, Naushad Khan, Rudransh Sharma, Satvinder, and Josan Broz are some examples. As for now, he is gearing up for several upcoming projects with the new-age music artists. There is Filhaal 2 and four other soundtracks that he has been signed up for.Faheem Rahiman is the line producer for many songs like ‘Laila’, ‘Mazaa’, ‘2 Bhai’, ‘No Competition’, ‘Butterfly’, ‘Shopping’, ‘Tu Hi Hai Meri Zindagi’, ‘Beautiful’, ‘Mascarey Wali Akh’, and ‘Ban’, and associate producer for many songs like ‘Kaka’ and ‘Chale To Kat Hi Jaayega’. He has joined hands with the top contemporary names of the Indian Music Industry like Guru Randhawa, Jassi gill, JassManak and B Praak.

Faheem Rahiman’s engagement and commitment towards music are highly inspiring and encouraging. He represents those strong, willful individuals who are ready to chase their dreams, no matter what. Whatever he has achieved to date is nothing but sheer hard work and diligence. He has flourished in the music industry, both in India and abroad, and is surely going to achieve the greatest of accomplishments in the coming future.

Connect with Faheem Rahiman on Instagram – @faheemrahiman

(Disclaimer: Brand desk content)

