After 'Kamariya', we had to up our game: Jackky Bhagnani

Mumbai: The festival song "Choodiyan" is out now and actor Jackky Bhagnani, who features in the music video, says that the focus was to up the game after the track "Kamariya" in his 2018 film "Mitron", so his team had to create something that uniquely surprising yet true to the festive spirit.

"Choodiyan" also features international dance sensation Dytto.

"After 'Kamariya' last year, I knew we had to up our game and give people something that is both uniquely surprising yet true to the festival spirit. With a global icon like Dytto in the song, we have attempted to make it cross-cultural, breaking all boundaries. We hope people love the song for more than just its dance merit," said Jackky.

Dytto added: "I'm very excited about this collaboration. Ever since my parents have been in India, I have wanted to work here and Jackky Bhagnani came to me with an offer I couldn't refuse. The culture and the music of India are extremely full of life and this song 'Choodiyan' perfectly depicts that. The song is happy, it's fun and it will make you want to dance."

Composed by Tanishq Bagchi, the track is sung by Dev Negi and Asees Kaur, and produced by Jackky under his music label Jjust Music.