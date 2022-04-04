हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Grammys 2022

After Oscars, Grammys 2022 'In Memorium' section doesn’t pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, fans upset

Lata Mangeshkar, lovingly known as the `Nightingale of India`, passed away on January 6 due to multiple organ failure aged 92.  

Los Angeles:  A week after the Oscars, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards also omitted legendary Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar in the `In Memoriam` section during the ceremony held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Grammys’ 2022 In Memoriam section paid their heartfelt tribute to songs by the late Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim, performed by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler. Taylor Hawkins and Tom Parker were also honoured.

The fans took to Twitter to criticise the Recording Academy, the institution that conducts Hollywood`s biggest musical awards night, for omitting Mangeshkar`s name.

This did not go down well with fans.

A user wrote: "A little unrelated, but when they were paying tributes to artists who passed away this year and there was no mention of Lata Mangeshkar- India`s most loved singer, it all felt so futile and insignificant. These shows have no regard for `global` music- only American."

"Grammy`s s*** for not including Lata Mangeshkar for the memoriam section. she`s one of the most iconic voices to ever grace this earth. just proves once again how isolated the grammy`s are and how they fail to include legendary voices known by billions. yes, billions," said another.

A fan said he feels sad that "Lata Mangeshkar wasn`t mentioned once".

A user shared that he was hoping that the Grammys would have included Lata Mangeshkar`s name in the `In Memoriam` section.

