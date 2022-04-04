After Oscars, Grammys 2022 'In Memorium' section doesn’t pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, fans upset

Los Angeles: A week after the Oscars, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards also omitted legendary Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar in the `In Memoriam` section during the ceremony held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Grammys’ 2022 In Memoriam section paid their heartfelt tribute to songs by the late Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim, performed by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler. Taylor Hawkins and Tom Parker were also honoured.

Lata Mangeshkar, lovingly known as the `Nightingale of India`, passed away on January 6 due to multiple organ failure aged 92.

Wow @RecordingAcad What a way to Go Forgetting #LataMangeshkar ,the Legend — Simran Wahla (@WahlaSimran) April 4, 2022

The fans took to Twitter to criticise the Recording Academy, the institution that conducts Hollywood`s biggest musical awards night, for omitting Mangeshkar`s name.

First the Oscars, now no mention of #LataMangeshkar in the In Memoriam of the #GRAMMYs either. How clueless are these executives? Lataji was a bigger star than everyone on that Grammy stage tonight. — Jennifer Johnson (@writergirl104) April 4, 2022

A user wrote: "A little unrelated, but when they were paying tributes to artists who passed away this year and there was no mention of Lata Mangeshkar- India`s most loved singer, it all felt so futile and insignificant. These shows have no regard for `global` music- only American."

So the in-memoriam segment of #GRAMMYs, just like the #Oscars2022, doesn't include legendary #LataMangeshkar. & then these award ceremonies will harp on about diversity & inclusivity. LOL! — Samarth Goyal (@SammySamarth) April 4, 2022

"Grammy`s s*** for not including Lata Mangeshkar for the memoriam section. she`s one of the most iconic voices to ever grace this earth. just proves once again how isolated the grammy`s are and how they fail to include legendary voices known by billions. yes, billions," said another.

I think at this point,People applause just amazed that the people they know made the #memoriam #Disgraceful #LataMangeshkar was not included at the #GRAMMYs #GrammyAwards @GWR has her seeing over 50,000 songs in her 80 yrs career #shameful pic.twitter.com/a2WRYE9qMy — Kiss (@GtKiss0809) April 4, 2022

