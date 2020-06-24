After Sonu Nigam, Adnan Sami and Alisha Chinai call out 'music, movie mafia for trying to play God'

New Delhi: Days after singer Sonu Nigam slammed the mafia ruling the music industry in an explosive Instagram video, his colleagues Adnan Sami and Alisha Chinai also came out in his support and spoken about it.
Both Adnan and Alisha shared their thoughts on their respective Instagram timelines and said that thee music and movie mafia try to "control" the industries.
"New singers, veteran singers, music composers and music producers - who are being exploited to the HILT!! 'Fall into the DICTAT or you’re OUT' ... Why is creativity beyond 'CONTROLLED' by those you have no clue about ‘creativity’ & are trying to play GOD?" Adnan questioned in his post. He also added that the music and movie industries need a "herculean shake up".
Meanwhile, the 'Tera Chehra' singer also slammed the new trend of remixes in Bollywood.
"We have 1.3 billion people in India by the grace of God - Is all that we have to offer is ‘remakes’ & ‘remixes’? For God sake, STOP THIS & allow the truly talented new & veteran artistes BREATH & give you creative peace Musically & Cinematically," he said.
Read Adnan Sami's full post here:
The Indian Film & Music Industry SERIOUSLY needs a ‘Herculean‘ SHAKE UP. Especially in the context of music, New Singers, Veteran Singers, Music Composers & Music Producers - who are being exploited to the HILT!! “Fall into the DICTAT or you’re OUT”... Why is creativity beyond “CONTROLLED” by those you have no clue about ‘creativity’ & are trying to play GOD?? We have 1.3 Billion people in India by the grace of God- Is all that we have to offer is ‘remakes’ & ‘remixes’? For God sake, STOP THIS & allow the truly talented new & veteran artistes BREATH & give you creative peace Musically & Cinematically!!! Have you, the Movie & Music ‘Mafia’ who have arrogantly entitled yourselves as the ‘self professed & self appointed gods‘ not learned anything from history that you can NEVER control art & the ecosystem of creativity of any field? ENOUGH!! MOVE OVER!! “CHANGE” is here & it’s knocking on your door!! Ready or Not, it‘s coming in! Brace yourselves! As Abraham Lincoln said - “You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time!!”
Alisha Chinai, who rose to fame with her superhit album of the 90s 'Made In India', also reiterated what Adnan said. On her unverified Instagram account, she posted the same statement as Adnan's and wrote, "The movie and music mafia try to control you with fear and power. There is zero work ethics and no fair play."
Take a look at what she wrote:
Its a TOXIC industry ... The Movie n Music Mafia try to control you with Fear n Power ... There is Zero Work Ethics n no Fairplay its all just a damn Sham n a Damn Rip off with Fraudulent contracts n then acting like it's a Big Favour... Excuse Me!??? Please Learn to Revere n Respect the Artist that feeds you!! So..If you dont Kiss-Ass n massage their misplaced, insecure Egos they will boycott you n try to Fuck you over .... The Whole System Sucks!! But the Bubble is about to Burst ... I'm Just Gonna Sit Back n Watch a KARMA Reset .... !! Popcorn anyone...!???#politicallyincorrect #truthbomb #brutallyhonest #antiestablihment #madinindia
The 'insider vs outsider' debate, which is commonly known as nepotism, has sparked in Bollywood post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput by suicide. Many celebs have come out to speak on the prevelance on nepotism in the industry.