Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar announces 'Filhall' sequel with Nupur Sanon

'Filhall' emerged as one of the most popular singles of 2019 after it was launched in November 2019. The video featured Akshay as a Punjabi man in love with Nupur's character and narrates how their love story had a tragic end.

Akshay Kumar announces 'Filhall' sequel with Nupur Sanon
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Superstar Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur have already sizzled as a superhit pair in the music video of B Praak's song "Filhall", which has crossed 500 million views on YouTube.

Now, spurred by the success of the music video, the makers have decided to launch a sequel to the song.

Sharing the news on social media, Akshay wrote: "The story continues with another melody... #FilhallPart2."

Composed by Jaani, "Filhall" emerged as one of the most popular singles of 2019 after it was launched in November last year.

The video featured Akshay as a Punjabi man in love with Nupur's character and narrates how their love story had a tragic end.

"Filhall" marked Akshay's music video debut and Nupur's entry into the world of show business.

Akshay also produced the song through his banner Cape of Good Films.

Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon, Filhall, Filhall music video
