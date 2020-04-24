हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
teri mitti

Akshay Kumar-Karan Johar re-create 'Teri Mitti' song amid pandemic crisis, pay tribute to frontline warriors - Watch

Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films along with Zee Studios and Azure Entertainment have paid a tribute to these heroes who fight every day to keep us alive and healthy by putting their lives at risk.

Akshay Kumar-Karan Johar re-create &#039;Teri Mitti&#039; song amid pandemic crisis, pay tribute to frontline warriors - Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Amid the global health crisis emerging due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, our frontline warriors - doctors, police, sanitation workers and everyone who's working so that others can stay safe need a word of appreciation and support. 

Therefore, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Production and  Zee Studios has paid a tribute to our heroes in white -doctors through the re-created version of 'Teri Mitti' song from 'Kesari'.

Watch the 'Teri Mitti' song here:

Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films along with Zee Studios and Azure Entertainment have paid a tribute to these heroes who fight every day to keep us alive and healthy by putting their lives at risk.

Re-creating the heart-warming and chartbuster song 'Teri Mitti' from the film 'Kesari', the makers take this opportunity to salute them on behalf of the entire country. 

In light of the recent incidents where the frontline warriors were attacked, the tribute also urges the audience across the globe, to ensure that utmost respect and gratitude is given to the medical staff and the doctors. A special message in the end by Akshay Kumar is sure to bring a smile on all the faces!

 

Tags:
teri mittiAkshay KumarKaran JoharDoctorsKesarikesari songCoronavirusPandemicCOVID-19
Next
Story

Elton John cancels all remaining 2020 tours due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
Corona Meter
  • 23077Confirmed
  • 4749Discharged
  • 718Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M28S

Heavy rain leads to caved-in roads, water-logging in Bengaluru