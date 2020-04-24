Akshay Kumar-Karan Johar re-create 'Teri Mitti' song amid pandemic crisis, pay tribute to frontline warriors - Watch

New Delhi: Amid the global health crisis emerging due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, our frontline warriors - doctors, police, sanitation workers and everyone who's working so that others can stay safe need a word of appreciation and support.

Therefore, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Production and Zee Studios has paid a tribute to our heroes in white -doctors through the re-created version of 'Teri Mitti' song from 'Kesari'.

Watch the 'Teri Mitti' song here:

Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films along with Zee Studios and Azure Entertainment have paid a tribute to these heroes who fight every day to keep us alive and healthy by putting their lives at risk.

Re-creating the heart-warming and chartbuster song 'Teri Mitti' from the film 'Kesari', the makers take this opportunity to salute them on behalf of the entire country.

In light of the recent incidents where the frontline warriors were attacked, the tribute also urges the audience across the globe, to ensure that utmost respect and gratitude is given to the medical staff and the doctors. A special message in the end by Akshay Kumar is sure to bring a smile on all the faces!