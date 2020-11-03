Akshay Kumar looks electrifying and fierce in 'Bam Bholle' song from 'Laxmii' - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar's new song from upcoming horror-comedy 'Laxmii' is out. The new track titled 'Bam Bholle' has been released online and we must say that it is electrifying.

Akki took to social media and dropped the song link. Watch 'Bam Bholle' song here:

It has been shared on YouTube on Zee Music Company.

Akshay plays the role of Laxmii in the movie and his fierce avatar as a transgender character is seen in the song which has Lord Mahadev's breathtaking imagery at the backdrop.

The film is set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 9, a few days ahead of Diwali.

'Laxmii' is directed by Raghava Lawrence. It was earlier titled 'Laxmmi Bomb' but some people alleged that there is a stereotypical representation of the transgender community while others felt the film's title is derogatory as it insults Hindu Goddess Lakshmi.

Later, the title was changed.

The film is a remake of the 2011 Tamil movie 'Muni 2: Kanchana', which was also directed by Raghava Lawrence. Besides Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, 'Laxmii' also features Ashwini Kalsekar, Sharad Kelkar, Manu Rishi and Ayesha Raza.