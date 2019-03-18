Akshay Kumar starrer 'Kesari' full audio album out—Check inside

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is all set to entice viewers with yet another power-packed entertainer 'Kesari'. The movie is based on the Battle of Saragarhi where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897.

The makers are promoting the venture on possible platforms as it's hitting the screens on March 21, 2019. The full audio jukebox album has been released and the fans can listen to the soothing tracks now.

Check it out here:

Akshay plays the titular role of Havildar Ishar Singh in the movie, who fought the Afghans in order to seek the respect of his estranged daughter. 'Kesari' features Akshay and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. This is the first time that Pari has been paired opposite the Khiladi Kumar.

The film is directed by Anurag Singh.

It has been produced by Dharma Productions and written by Girish Kohli and Anurag Singh.